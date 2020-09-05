Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVNW. ValuEngine upgraded Aviat Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.48. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.11%. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

