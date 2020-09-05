AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,871.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 902,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,288,000 after acquiring an additional 856,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,009,000 after purchasing an additional 786,201 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 366.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 895,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,780,000 after purchasing an additional 703,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,649,000 after purchasing an additional 526,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 311,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.10. 855,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,534. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

