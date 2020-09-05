AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1,047.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $162.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.95.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

