Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of Autohome worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autohome by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,093,000 after acquiring an additional 820,091 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 81.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 22.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,983,000 after acquiring an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 806,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,300,000 after acquiring an additional 199,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.77. 472,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

