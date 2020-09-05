Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 1,225,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 373,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Specifically, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $29,483.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,520.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,511 shares of company stock valued at $122,882 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atomera Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

