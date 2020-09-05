Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,455,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $175.54 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.90, a PEG ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average is $164.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

