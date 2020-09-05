Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 30th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Financial stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of Atlas Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFH opened at $0.21 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

