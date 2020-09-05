At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for At Home Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

HOME has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of HOME opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in At Home Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

