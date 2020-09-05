At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CMO Sells $785,400.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HOME opened at $15.00 on Friday. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,415 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 60.1% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $3,277,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth $9,530,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 414,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

