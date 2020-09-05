ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 5.6%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $370.08 and last traded at $376.16. 1,256,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 901,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.49.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.87 and a 200 day moving average of $324.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

