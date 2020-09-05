Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

