Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $1,297,482.03 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 31,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,297,482.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 24,977 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,014,066.20.

On Monday, August 10th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,366 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $1,257,152.40.

On Friday, August 7th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 400 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $16,404.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,994 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,193,776.22.

On Friday, July 31st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $25,492.74.

On Wednesday, July 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 33,497 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $1,352,273.89.

On Monday, July 27th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 6,515 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $256,691.00.

On Friday, July 24th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 102,384 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $3,999,119.04.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,848 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $75,823.44.

On Monday, July 20th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,375 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,194,246.25.

ARES opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 109.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Management by 55.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 60,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ares Management by 17.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

