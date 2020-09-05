Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,602 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Aptiv worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.