Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 5.6%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.05 and last traded at $61.46. 10,974,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 8,680,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

