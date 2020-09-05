Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 329,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 797,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,212,000 after buying an additional 54,995 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 84,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Applied Materials by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.