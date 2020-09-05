ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1,518.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,664 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth about $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,907 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 96,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

NLY stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

