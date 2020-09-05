Analysts Set Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Target Price at €23.61

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.61 ($27.78).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of UG stock opened at €15.15 ($17.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.06. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

