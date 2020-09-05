Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT at €82.63

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.63 ($97.21).

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €85.36 ($100.42) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.49.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

