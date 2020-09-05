Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $72.56

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after buying an additional 527,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.