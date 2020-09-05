Analysts Set Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target at $28.40

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARAV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Aravive alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aravive by 105.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a current ratio of 13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.