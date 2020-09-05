Analysts Set Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target at $28.40

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARAV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aravive by 105.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.
