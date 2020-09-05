Analysts Issue Forecasts for Renewable Energy Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,653,000 after buying an additional 394,064 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

