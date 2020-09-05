Analysts Expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,196 shares of company stock worth $10,512,000 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 44.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $70.98. 241,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,415. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

