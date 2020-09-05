Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Medpace reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $3.39 on Monday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

