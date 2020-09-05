Analysts Anticipate Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Identiv posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Identiv stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 138,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.57. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 75.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

