AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,061.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after buying an additional 2,161,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $43.49 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

