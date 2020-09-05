AMG National Trust Bank Takes $349,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.