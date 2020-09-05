AMG National Trust Bank Takes $271,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,917.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,774.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,604.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

