AMG National Trust Bank Takes $268,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.73.

NYSE:FIS opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

