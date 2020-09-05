AMG National Trust Bank Sells 12,554 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

