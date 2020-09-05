AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 734 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,664 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $313.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

