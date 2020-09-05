AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 2,517 Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $103.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

