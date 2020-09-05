AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

