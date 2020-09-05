AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after buying an additional 473,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,743,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,506,000 after buying an additional 402,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,697,000 after acquiring an additional 174,264 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $93.44 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

