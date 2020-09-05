AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 16.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

