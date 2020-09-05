AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

