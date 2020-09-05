AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.