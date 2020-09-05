AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -223.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

