AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $165.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.74. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $129.82 and a 12-month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.