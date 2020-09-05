AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $166.99 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

