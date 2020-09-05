AMG National Trust Bank Invests $331,000 in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Bryn Mawr Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

BMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Hovde Group downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

