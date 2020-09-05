AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,005,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 389.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,281,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,810 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,465,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,933,000 after purchasing an additional 893,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

DAL opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

