AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 2,569 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631,057 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

