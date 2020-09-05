AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 1,518 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

DE opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

