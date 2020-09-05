AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 1,130 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,683. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $195.72 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.