AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 3,083 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

