AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.
Shares of VGLT opened at $99.33 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.
About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
