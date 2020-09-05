Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) COO Abdelhakim Boubazine Sells 496,355 Shares of Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abdelhakim Boubazine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Altice USA by 611.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after buying an additional 584,670 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.