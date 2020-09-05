Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38. 839,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,015,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Alkaline Water to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

