Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANCUF. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

