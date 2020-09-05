Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.39. 15,874,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,467,563. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The company has a market capitalization of $718.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.75 and its 200-day moving average is $222.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

